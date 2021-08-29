ETSU welcomes Kip Moore for welcome week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’S Student Government Association (SGA) hosts an annual week of welcome for its students with food, games, and a welcome concert.

This year, country music singer Kip Moore along with Kylie Morgan and Saul Brooks performed center stage at the campus.

“We’re looking forward to a fun concert. This is actually my first one here at ETSU. We’ve got another concert we’re going to do in October,” said Morgan Colley, Secretary of Exterior with S.G.A. “We’re hoping to do another one in April as well. As long as we keep COVID numbers down and we can really maintain a safe environment for our students”

Tickets were free for both students and faculty. They could also have two additional guests for free.