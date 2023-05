(WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) versus Citadel baseball game scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25 has been moved up, according to a release from ETSU.

The University says that due to expected inclement weather, the Southern Conference announced changes which include moving the ETSU versus Citadel game to 9 a.m. as opposed to the originally scheduled 3 p.m.

The move will accommodate more games before the expected weather on Saturday.