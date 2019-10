The Buccaneers chalk up their 11th win in 12 games with a 3-0 victory over UNC-Greensboro

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU volleyball team secured it first home sweep of the year by taking down UNC-Greensboro 3-0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-16) Saturday night.

The Bucs are currently second in the conference with a 9-1 record with Mercer coming to town next Friday.