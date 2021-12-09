ETSU unveils new “Brand Storytelling” certificate program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University now has a new program being called called “Brand Storytelling” that combines elements of marketing, media and film.

“Brand Storytelling” is an online certification program that aims to help professionals and recent graduates understand how business, branding and film work together.

Officials involved with the program say that a large part of their mission is to drive diversity while inspiring a new generation of storytellers.

“There’s a real gap between marketers and brand and content markers and filmmakers….A big part of our mission, not only to cover this education gap, is to drive diversity in our industry,” said Dr. Stephen Marshall of the ETSU Research Corporation.

The certification is sponsored by companies such as Discovery, Southwest Airlines, Intel, Univision and Body Armor.

The program is set to begin Jan. 31 with five more starting up throughout the year.