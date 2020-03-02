ETSU Topples Tennessee for Programs First Win Against the Vols

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team headed into Sunday with a 0-19 record against Tennessee, but the Buccaneers chalked up their first victory against the Volunteers with a 4-3 triumph at Betty Basler Field.

Brad Irwin’s team pounced on their interstate counterparts right from the first pitch, scoring three runs in the opening frame. The Volunteers responded by scoring three runs of their own in the top of the third.

It would be a stalemate up until the bottom of the seventh when junior infielder Julia Fritz singled up the middle to score junior shortstop Lauren Lee.

The Buccaneers look to build off this momentum when the Buccaneer Classic wraps up with games against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech on Monday.