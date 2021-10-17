ETSU to host ‘Out of Darkness’ community walk

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a part of an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention initiative, ETSU will host the “Out of Darkness” community walk on campus Sunday afternoon.

The event is designed to show those struggling with mental health in the area that they are not alone, organizers say. Organizers also hope to bring together the community and start a dialogue surrounding the issue.

Organizers say that for many, stresses related to the pandemic have amplified mental health concerns across the country.

“The global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many individuals and families,” the event’s site says. “And left many of us to manage a variety of emotions, including feelings of uncertainty.”

Registration for the walk begins at 2 p.m. at ETSU’s Intramural Field located at 1244 Jack Vest Drive, and the walk itself runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Alongside the walk, donations will be collected to benefit the efforts of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. To register for the walk or donate, visit here.