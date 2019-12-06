ETSU to form Esports varsity team, tryout to be held in January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Esports has become one of the fastest growing areas of collegiate and professional competition around the world.

Now, East Tennessee State University is planning to join the rise of competitive gaming.

Dr. Brian Noland announced on Friday ETSU will host its first ever Esports varsity team, beginning competition in the fall of 2020.

The university will join Milligan College and King University as area schools that offer Esports programs.

ETSU student Bryan Miller demonstrates League of Legends Friday for students, staff and media.

“League of Legends is the highest grossing Esports game in the world and Esports overall is starting to very quickly overcome other athletics,” said ETSU student Bryan Miller, who hopes to help get the university’s team started before he graduates in May.

ETSU’s Esports program will compete in League of Legends and Overwatch, with plans to add other games in the future.





ETSU will compete in tournaments held by the National Association of Collegiate ESports and Tespa. The team will be a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference.

We’re told scholarships will be given to students selected to the team.

“We have identified a pool of money and we are still working on the details about how we are going to be distributing that money,” said Interim Coordinator Brad Engle, “but there will be scholarships for our varsity players.”

The university’s Culp Center, currently under rennovation, will soon feature a new Esports arena, complete with a 32-foot video wall for tournaments and other live-streaming events.

Uniform designs are also being discussed by university officials.

Tryouts will take place in January 2020 in the form of combine-style tournaments.

“They’ll be playing in pick up groups where we will assign them to a group we’ll monitor them on their progress see how they work as a team together, see how they communicate with each other,” said Engle.

The university also announced a new graduate certificate program in Esports management and it also hopes to work with the broadcasting and communication department.

Students and staff said this will be another recruiting tool for the university.

“It will allow us to host major events and potentially stream across the world, providing more exposure for ETSU, but also experiences that our students don’t often get in a rural region like Johnson City,” said Dr. Natalie Smith, Sports Management M.S. Program Coordinator.

Tryouts for the varsity Esports team are open to both men and women. To be eligible, the person must be a current student or will be a current student in fall 2020, maintain a 2.5 grade point average and be on a path toward graduation.

ETSU will recruit two teams of six for Overwatch and two teams of five for League of Legends.

Junior varsity teams will also be recruited to act as alternates. The JV teams will be determined after tryouts.