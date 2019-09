JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small kitchen fire at the D.P. Culp Student Center this morning caused an evacuation of the ETSU building.

According to the Johnson City Fire Department, a kitchen fire caused the hood system to activate.

By the time JCFD arrived, the fire was out. Firefighters are on the scene for smoke removal.

As of 10:15 p.m., the building is still evacuated and will be until the smoke is removed.