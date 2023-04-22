JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several ETSU student-athletes got to work at select Food City locations throughout Johnson City and Jonesborough giving back to their community mid-day Saturday.

Those student-athletes bagged customers’ groceries and raised funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at four Food City locations during ETSU Athletics’ Spring community day of service.

ETSU Men’s Basketball Forward Jaden Seymour was one of several players volunteering at the State of Franklin location.

Seymour said it is refreshing to get out in the community that supports the Bucs.

“It’s just cool, really being around people,” Seymour said. “Being with the team outside of the gym and just being in the community seeing other people. Just cool to take a step away from basketball sometimes and just help people out in Johnson City.”

Student-athletes from the men’s and women’s basketball, football, softball, triathlon, men’s and women’s soccer teams participated.