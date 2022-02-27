Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers wasted no time pouncing on Wagner on Sunday afternoon, plating four runs on five hits in the first inning, en route to a 14-4 win.

Leo Jiminian led the charge batting 3-for-4 with a home run, 3 RBI and 4 runs scored. Noah Webb also finished a perfect 3-for-3 while smacking a pair of doubles and scoring 3 runs.

Hunter Lloyd continued his early season dominance on the mound. He earned a second win of the season by striking out ten batters in 5.2 innings.

Wagner’s Mike Ruggiero launched a two-run homer to supply some of the Seahawks’ offense.

The Bucs will pivot quickly to No. 15 Tennessee on Tuesday evening. First pitch in Knoxville is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.