ETSU Poll: More than half of Tennesseans experienced some trouble sleeping in April due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A poll conducted by ETSU’s Applied Social Research Lab found that more than half of Tennesseans experienced problems with sleeping due to worrying over the coronavirus in lat April.

According to findings in the Tennessee Poll, 50.4% of respondents reported trouble sleeping in the second-to-last week of April during the pandemic.

19.4% of the respondents said they had trouble sleeping most or all of the time, while the remainder reported less frequent problems.

18.1% of the people polled said they had experienced physical reactions like sweating, trouble breathing, nausea or a pounding heart when thinking about COVID-19.

The poll also measured average mental health scores during the pandemic by gender, generation, education and race.

An average person typically receives a score of 18.9 out of 24, with higher scores reflecting greater health.

In the chart below, the poll found that Baby Boomers had the greatest mental health during the pandemic, more education resulted in less worry, black respondents typically had greater mental health and men tended to worry less.

The Tennessee Poll includes 618 completed interviews of Tennesseans from across the state.

To read the full poll results, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.