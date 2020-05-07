ETSU plans to have students back on campus this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University’s campus has been quiet for several weeks.

“The campus life and seeing everyone around and the different cultures and interacting with everybody is really the best part,” said returning student Anthony Salas who is majoring in Radio, Television and Film.

While the buildings have been closed- operations and classes have continued… just online.

“With something as hands on as my program, it’s a completely different experience as learning from a computer screen versus actually being in class and having that experience hands on,” said Salas.

Part of that work behind the scenes- appointing a “Future Campus Operations Work Group” to help implement the plan to bring people back to campus.

“It’s comprised of faculty and staff and students. They are meeting almost daily to plan for that process to articulate how we get back to having operations on campus,” said ETSU spokesman Joe Smith. “Our fullest intention is to be back on campus this fall to have students and be offering in-person classes and also to have students residing in residence halls.”

Students could see changes in class sizes, residence hall numbers and how research is done this fall.

“It’s hard to speculate what that might be- whether it be in class sizes or how the census may be in the residence halls,” Smith said.

Summer orientation will definitely look different.

“We have created a virtual orientation process for our students where they will be able to learn about the campus, we have a virtual tour, so it’s able to retain the experience of new student orientation,” Smith said.

Bryson Irby is an incoming freshman from Douglasville, Georgia. He wasn’t sure what his experience would look like this fall.

“I’m just excited to be able to come down on campus and play football for ETSU,” Irby said.

Irby says he has virtually met his soon-to-be teammates but expects more changes for his first few weeks on campus.

“I expect maybe weight room changes basically, using the equipment,” he said.

Although the potential of coming back to campus is hopeful, the situation is ever changing.

“Moving forward, things may change,” Smith said. “We may not have all the answers right now but we are working to get them as quickly as we can.”

Students, faculty and staff will receive any updates via email and through the university’s Coronavirus website.

