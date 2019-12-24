ETSU pharmacy student pays forward Christmas gift that changed his life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kojo Abakah was 12 years old the first time he received a Christmas present. But the third-year ETSU pharmacy student from West Africa says that single gift changed the course of his life.

“Growing up we didn’t expect any Santa Claus bringing gifts. I never received a gift growing up as a child,” Abakah said.

Kojo Abakah

This changed one Christmas when he was in fourth grade. Visitors from the organization Operation Christmas Child delivered shoeboxes of presents to his school.

“I was amazed, for someone to give me a gift like that. I didn’t have to work for it, I didn’t have to ask for it,” he said.

The shoebox contained a yoyo, pencils, toy cars, and a wash cloth. These simple items were treasures to Abakah and his six siblings growing up in poverty.

Abakah believes the message the visitors brought – that Jesus loved him – was the most inspiring gift of all.

“It just brought me 180 degrees to God,” he said.

Abakah walked three miles to school every day, believing God had a plan for him.

“I walked with no food,” he said. “I needed to hear that we’ll go to a place where we’ll never be hungry.”

He applied to college in America, and completed his undergraduate degree from Tusculum College in 2016. Abakah went on to study at ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. He said his studies are inspired by his mother in Ghana, who creates medicines and natural remedies from herbs.

Abakah is a member of ETSU’s Christian Pharmacist Fellowship International chapter. This year he helped the organization pack 66 boxes for Operation Christmas Child. He hopes children around the world receiving the gifts will be impacted like he was.

“There’s so many kids like me who need hope,” he said.

Abakah will spend this Christmas with his host family in Greeneville. In his seven years of living in the United States, Abakah said he has only been able to visit his family once. He paid them a surprise visit last summer.

One day Abakah hopes to return to Ghana for good and bring his knowledge of medicine back to help his community. He’ll never forget what allowed him to have this dream in the first place.

“One box can change a whole family. And I’m a living testimony to that,” he said.