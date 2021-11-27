ETSU offering pharmacy open house event in December

ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will be offering an open house in December

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Prospective students looking to pursue a career in pharmacy can attend an open house event at East Tennessee State University in December.

ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will be hosting the event.

During the open house, attendees will be welcomed by the college’s dean, Debbie Byrd, receive an overview of the college’s program, and have a chance to speak with student pharmacists.

Information about admissions and tours of the campus will also be provided to attendees.

The free open house will be taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

To register for the open house, click here.

According to a news release, students who apply for Fall 2022 admission before May 2, 2022, may be qualified to earn a $6,000 Dean’s Scholarship.