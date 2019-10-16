LIVE NOW /
ETSU men’s basketball announces tip-off times for home game

by: Kevin Brown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Oct. 16, 2019) – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday tip-off times for the Buccaneer men’s basketball home games.

Times for weekday games are scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Bucs will tip-off at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. The only exceptions are for the two games listed below:

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Delaware State, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 vs. Wofford, 4 p.m.

The Bucs, who were picked to win the Southern Conference, host Limestone in an exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 1 and open the season at home against Newberry on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2019-2020 campaign are currently available starting at $125. To purchase tickets, please call the ETSU Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 or purchase them online at ETSUBucs.com.

For more information on Buccaneer men’s basketball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s basketball tab.

