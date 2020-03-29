ETSU medical students help gather medical supplies for healthcare professionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Medical students at East Tennessee State University are helping healthcare professionals in the Tri-Cities by collecting medical supplies that are becoming scarce throughout the country.

“As a medical student, there’s not a lot I can do when it comes to direct patient care, and when I found this opportunity to still assist those who are serving on the front lines, I think there’s something powerful about helping that helps with some of that fear,” said Jarred Millard, a first year medical student at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine.

He and about a dozen other ETSU medical students have partnered with Medical Supply Drive, a national initiative by healthcare students to help coordinate donations of personal protective equipment.

They’re reaching out to individuals, businesses, and places like tattoo shops, nail salons, and exterminators.

“We’re collecting surgical masks, M95 masks, plastic face shields, non-latex gloves, medical and surgical gowns, bleach and bleach wipes, and hand sanitizer,” explains Victoria Stabile, a medical student and regional coordinator for Medical Supply Drive.

They’ll even pick up the items at your home.

“You can just leave them on your front porch, we’ll send someone over to pick them up at an arranged time, and we’ll get them and retrieve them, and give them to the people who need them the most,” said Stabile.

The items will stay in the Tri-Cities at local healthcare facilities.

“We just want to serve as a resource for medical professionals in our area to make sure that they have what they need to feel safe at work,” said Stabile.

These medical students are helping out because they know one day they may be the ones in need.

“As medical students, we’re all going to be on those front lines at some point, and in just a very few short years, so in a way it’s paying it forward,” said Millard.

You can go to www.medicalsupplydrive.com to find out more information about donation.

You can also call the regional coordinator at 423-212-1290, or contact her by email at stabile@etsu.edu.