ETSU hosts Bands Across America Regional Championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University hosted the Bands Of America Regional Marching Band Competition Saturday.

High school marching bands from across the country competed for the regional championship title.

Several schools from the Tri-Cities were some of the 31 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition.

Those schools included Elizabethton High School, Dobyns- Bennett, Sullivan South, and Science Hill High School.

I’m at the @BANDSOFAMERICA competition today hosted by @etsu. @KCS_DBHS is on standby. They’re one of many high school bands that are from the Tri-Cities competing today. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/cnPi5FxD9P — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) October 12, 2019

The East Tennessee Regional is one of 23 Bands of America Regional Marching Band Championships.

“Our regional events aren’t necessarily qualifiers for our national event. Bands can just register for either one, but it does give them the opportunity to be in this atmosphere, to be graded on this rubric on a national standard, to have national-level judges give them feedback on how to get better. So it really does prepare them better for being at the national level,” said Susan Smith with Music for All.

Out of all who competed Saturday, ten advanced to the final round of the competition. Those ten bands then competed for the title of Regional Champion.

Dobyns- Bennett was one of the ten from our region to advance.

One of Dobyns- Bennett’s Drum Majors said although this is a rewarding experience, it’s not about the win.

“It’s not about the titles, it’s not about winning. It’s about the people you’ve spent hours with sweating on the field. I feel really great. We’ve been working so hard this season. This is a show unlike anything else we’ve ever done,” said Lily Perdue.

This is the first time in several years that Science Hill High School competed in the competition. The school’s Band Director, Carson Vermillion, said a lot of preparation went into the performance.

“Our first run was pretty good. There’s always the element of the unknown, but we’ve been preparing the kids to be in the environment that they’d be successful and I think they did a pretty good job the first time. First, we pick the music, and then we try to pick some type of visual aspect about it and put those two elements together that create an enjoyable show for the audience and the students as well,” said Vermillion.

News Channel 11 will have more tonight at 11 P.M.