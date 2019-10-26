ETSU hosted first Out of the Darkness Community Walk Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University hosted its first Out of the Darkness Community Walk to promote suicide awareness Saturday.

The walk happened on the ETSU campus in the practice field near the Basler Center for Physical Activity and was hosted by the Department of Counseling and Human Services in the Clemmer College.

@etsu is hosting the first Out of Darkness Community Walk with the @afspnational to promote suicide awareness this morning. pic.twitter.com/YICKw3j5FA — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) October 26, 2019

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined each year, yet suicide prevention does not receive anywhere near the funding as other leading causes of death.

ETSU will continue to help raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by accepting donations for the organization until Dec. 31.

Sponsors for this event included ETSU’s Department of Counseling and Human Services, Ballad Health, ETSU Family Medicine, TriCities Nissan, ReVIDA Recovery, Creekside Behavioral Health, and the Jake Vinyard Foundation.