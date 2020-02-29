ETSU Escapes Western Carolina with Good’s Last-Second Shot

The redshirt junior guard Patrick Good knocked down a triple with seven seconds to give the Bucs the 68-67 win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team trailed by two with under 10 seconds in the game, but redshirt junior guard Patrick Good connected on a three-pointer to seal the 68-67 victory over Western Carolina Saturday at Freedom Hall.

The Johnson City native led the squad with 26 points, while junior guard Bo Hodges finished with 13 and senior guard Tray Boyd III chalked up 10. Western Carolina’s Senior forward Carlos Dotson pulled in 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Buccaneers head into next week’s conference tournament as the number one seed. ETSU kicks off the tournament on Saturday.