ETSU enhances esports program with graduate certificate in management

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s esports program received a new upgrade in the form of a graduate certificate program in esports management.

The certificate – a four-class program that students can complete in two semesters – functions as an add-on for students who may have expertise in esports, or who might be pursuing a related degree, according to associate professor for sports management Natalie Smith.

The university added a varsity esports team in December, drawing wide interest from students wishing to take their talents in competitive gaming to the next level.

“Having a varsity team, we’ve been having a lot of conversations with them, we’ve been helping a little bit out in terms of events, it just seemed like an important step, just the same way our sport management program works with our athletic program,” she said.

While esports booms on an international scale, Smith said fewer than 20 institutions offer any kind of program in esports management in the country. Adding the certificate program is the next step in putting ETSU on the map in the esports industry, she said.

Courses offered include classes directed in esports and sports management, but particiapting students may also elect to take classes in areas like marketing and communications, Smith said.

“These (esports) coaches are not just coaches, they’re also program managers, they have to figure out budgets, they have to market, they have to potentially run their own event,” Smith said.

“You may know a lot about marketing, but do you know about esports marketing? Do you know about communication and streaming that’s so vital to esports?”

The certificate program follows the addition of a varsity esports competitive team announced in December. In adding the esports program, Smith said the university is embracing esports into the campus community.

Part of the buzz around esports can be drawn back to the changing climate around competitive gaming, Smith added. The competitive gaming industry has expanded in recent years, with some sources projecting the industry to continue climbing as esports tournaments claim more national spotlight.

The popularity of esports has shifted some notions about competitive gaming, paving the way for esports in an academic setting.

Students interested in the new certificate program will take all of their courses online, and the program is designed to mold around a busy schedule so it can exist as a complement to another degree, Smith said.

“This will be a really great way for people to kind of fill in those gaps and get some better ideas about how to build best practices and maybe come up with some completely new ideas,” Smith said. “I’d love for somebody in the certificate to build the new big thing in esports, that would be really exciting.”

More information on the program can be found on ETSU’s website.