ETSU Eagle Cam: Noshi remains missing, his partner Shima appears to trust new male eagle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since 2016, East Tennessee State University has kept tabs on two eagles nests in Johnson City by setting up cameras near the habitats.

Never before has an eagle gone missing until April 24, the day male eagle Noshi was last seen near his and his partner Shima’s nest along with their two eaglets.

Courtesy to the ETSU Johnson City eagle camera

Monday, though, the camera captured a new male eagle perched atop the tree as Shima fed her two eaglets. For the past several days, there have been sightings of an eagle that resembles this one, who is believed to be attempting to overtake the territory.

According to Michelle France, the chief eagle watcher, Shima must accept this newcomer for him to be able to establish a home in her tree, and there have been signs that she is beginning to trust this new male eagle by allowing him to hover in the tree as she feeds her two eaglets.

There has been speculation about what might have happened to Noshi, who hasn’t been sighted in over a week. France spoke of the possibility of Noshi being injured from a fight with the male newcomer looking to overtake the territory.

France said these injures could have killed Noshi, leaving him defenseless and unable to feed himself.

For more information and for updates, visit the ETSU Eagle Cam Facebook group.