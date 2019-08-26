ETSU classes start Monday; Students ready for the new school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- It’s the start of a new school year and all this weekend students were piling into East Tennessee State University’s campus.

Thursday marked move-in day for many ETSU students.

By Sunday, most of those students had already moved their items into their dorm rooms and were trying to navigate campus before classes start on Monday.

One of those students is Ellie Jenkins, a freshman starting her college career.

“I chose ETSU because it was a good distance away from my house. I didn’t want to stay too close to home. I’m from Chatanooga and it was very similar to UTC which I really like. I moved in on Thursday and it didn’t take that long. It took longer to set my room up,” said Jenkins.

Hunter Neubauer, a junior studying music education, is on his third day of moving in.

“You start out with the small things, you know. Then you start working your way up and finally I’m moving in the footlocker, the mini-fridge, the microwave and such today. It’s a little ordeal but its worth it in the end,” said Neubauer.

Neubauer has lived on campus for the past two years and says his main reason for staying is so he doesn’t have to worry about parking.

“Parking is a really big ordeal here and frankly, I just don’t want to have to put up with the traffic. I have 8:15’s every single day of the week. So I don’t really want to have to be getting up at seven just to try to make it here and find a parking space by eight,” he said.

Though Neubauer may not have to worry about traffic, getting his books before classes may be another thing,

“I order through campus usually. If they don’t have my book then I just order it online.”

The ETSU Bookstore is holding special hours this week.

Monday and Tuesday they will be open 8 AM to 7 PM.

Wednesday and Thursday they will be open 8 AM to 6 PM.

Saturday and Sunday open from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Online Orders can be picked up on campus at the Culp Center, which will be fully renovated by the spring semester.

Another change to the 2019-2020 ETSU school year is that four Fraternities will now have a space on campus.

Candace Mayes is a first-generation college student who has some advice for incoming students.

“I transferred from LMU. I’m majoring in health science with a human health concentration. I guess the biggest tip I can give incoming freshman or incoming transfers is don’t be too serious. You can have fun within reason. Just be sure to get all the things done that you need to get done,” said Mayers.

ETSU had their Welcome Back Block Party at Tri Hall Field on Sunday.

This is one of many events they have scheduled for their Welcome Week.

