JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University’s Chorale won first place in the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod overseas, qualifying them to compete for the world title.

The ETSU Chorale will compete for the Choir of the World title on July 6th.

According to the university, this is the first time ETSU has participated in the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

The group will also compete in the Mixed Choirs category prior to that competition on July 6th.