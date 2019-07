JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University was well represented on a global stage this weekend.

The ETSU Chorale took first place in two categories and second in another during Saturday’s Choir of the World competition.

ETSU did not come away with a world trophy, but did make the most out of their first-ever trip to the global competition.

Join us in congratulating this group on their accomplishments!

READ MORE: HERE