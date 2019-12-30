ETSU Breaks School Record in Huge Victory over Mars Hill

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team rewrote the programs record book for the largest margin of victory in its 117-48 win over Mars Hill Sunday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 61-26 halftime lead, which was the most points scored in the first half in over ten years. ETSU closed out the game outscoring Mars Hill 56-22 in the second half.

Five Bucs recorded double figures with junior guard Bo Hodges leading the charge, racking up 19 points and four rebounds. Even though the Lions are a Division II squad, Hodges knew Mars Hill wasn’t going to back down.

“They played Elon tough, they played Middle Tennessee tough, so we had to come in locked in, because there was a couple of players on that team that had 20-plus against mid-majors,” Hodges said.

Another Buccaneer that played a significant role was senior guard Tray Boyd III, who chipped in 18 points, eight steals and six assists. The Memphis native said his squad kept their concentration the whole game.

“That was a good division two team and we came out focused and we’re not taking our opponents lightly, so we just play our game and do what we’re supposed to do,” Boyd said.

Redshirt senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez also had a huge role in the victory with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Daivien Williamson recorded 13 points with senior guard Isaiah Tisdale scoring 10 points.

The Lions featured only one double digit scorer with junior guard Jamal Bryant dropping 10 points.

Southern Conference play resumes for ETSU when its hosts Wofford on Wednesday at 4 p.m.