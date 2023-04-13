JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball and newly hired head coach Brooks Savage announced the addition of North Florida transfer Jadyn Parker on Thursday. Parker totaled 539 points, 346 rebounds, 114 blocks, and 36 steels in his tenure with the Ospreys. The 6-foot-10 forward from Shallotte, N.C. will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Brooks Savage is raving about the addition. He states, “Jadyn comes from a great basketball pedigree and is just starting to scratch the surface of how good he can be. He’s a perfect fit for our style of play and embodies the core values of what our program will be built upon. Jadyn will impact winning on both ends of the floor and is a player that our fans will love to watch.”

Parker is also excited to take his talents to Johnson City and play for the Bucs. “The facilities and new staff were great, and we all have the same goals for myself and the team. I really got along well with the team and they are guys I want to play with. ETSU is a place I can finish out my two years and get to where I want to go in basketball and school,” said Parker.

Parker started each of the Ospreys’ 30 games during the 2022–23 season, during which time he also recorded averages of 6.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. In terms of blocks per game, Parker finished the season in 39th place overall. Against FGCU on February 9, Parker recorded a season-high 16 points and six rebounds, which marked the start of a run of three straight contests in which he scored in double digits. The North Carolina native from Shallotte then added two games with 12 points each against Stetson and Lipscomb. Parker recorded seven rebounds, four blocks, and 12 points in 25 minutes of play against the Bisons.