Erwin Police chief: Unattended death under investigation following fire call

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Erwin Police Department is investigating an unattended death.

According to Chief Regan Tilson, EPD was called about a fire at an apartment at 750 Carolina Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Tilson told News Channel 11 that a woman had gone to check on the male resident of the apartment, and found signs of a fire.

EPD and fire crews responded, and found the man dead. The fire had already burned itself out.

Tilson said the man was on oxygen and it appeared he had been smoking, which are believed to be contributing factors.

The chief also said the man was a double amputee, which could have made it difficult for the man to get away from the fire.

No foul play is suspected.

Chief Tilson said the Tennessee state fire marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation, per protocol.