Erwin Police: 2 injured, 1 charged in early Tuesday morning shooting

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were injured and one man charged following an early morning shooting in Erwin.

According to Erwin Police Sgt. Todd Wilcox, Edward Sargent, Jr., 21, is charged with five counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Sgt. Wilcox told News Channel 11 that officers were notified about the shooting on Second Street between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Wilcox said that Sargent fired a gun at a group of people. Two people received minor injuries from ricochet shrapnel when a bullet hit off the curve or pavement.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Wilcox said the case remains other investigation at this time.