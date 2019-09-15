Erwin man allegedly chewed through camera wires in police vehicle after being arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin man was arrested after kicking an officer and trying to run away during the arrest.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Brian Renfro, 27, of Erwin, was arrested after an incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Roan St.

Officers responded to the scene after being told a possibly intoxicated man was getting into vehicles and running across the highway.

The release says officers arrived and saw Renfro sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the other side of the street from where they had been called to.

When officers reached the vehicle Renfro was seated in, he allegedly got out of the vehicle in an aggressive manner, yelled obscenities at his friend and approached the officers on the scene.

Renfro reportedly kept pulling items out of his pockets, prompting officers to ask him to not do so.

Officers report Renfro had slurred speech and seemed wobbly, and Renfro reportedly asked officers to take him to jail for being drunk.

Authorities detained Renfro, but he allegedly began tensing up his body and trying to run away as soon as the handcuffs were on him.

Renfro also allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.

The release says Renfro was put in a police vehicle after a brief struggle, where he began to chew the video camera wires until the broke.

Renfro was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and charged with simple assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and felony vandalism.

Renfro is currently held on an $8,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday afternoon.