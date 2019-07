ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Food City’s newest store will open in Erwin next week.

In August 2018 News Channel 11 reported Food City President & CEO Steve Smith said the $11.5 million project will have a gas station and 7,500 square-feet for six retail stores.

The grand opening event for the new store is set to begin at 8 a.m.

You can find the Food City in Erwin at 500 Jonesborough Road.