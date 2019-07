BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An endangered child that was reported missing out of Cookeville has been safely found in Bluff City.

Good news to report this morning! Lukas Perez, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert last week out of Putnam County, has been found safe in Bluff City, TN. The ECA is canceled. Thanks for the RTs! pic.twitter.com/BwjlYOoKtg — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 1, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY: Endangered Child Alert: Missing Cookeville teen may be in Bluff City area

According to a tweet from the TBI, Lukas Perez was found safe and the alert has been cancelled.