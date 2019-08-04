UPDATE: 18-year-old from Morgan County, TN found safe after Endangered Child Alert

UPDATE: The TBI reports on Twitter Sunday night that 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Wright has been found safe in Cumberland County.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for an 18-year-old boy from Harriman, Tennessee who requires specialized care.

Wright has a known medical concern and requires specialized care. He was last seen at his residence in Harriman on August 3rd.

Wright has brown hair and green eyes, and he is 5’5″ and 120lbs.

He has a known medical condition and is said to require specialized care.

He was last seen at his home in Harriman.

Anyone with information regarding Brandon or his whereabouts should call Sergeant Christopher Lee at 865-354-8045 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND