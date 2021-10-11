Endangered Child Alert issued for 10-year-old Bedford County girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Monday morning for a missing 10-year-old from Bedford County.

The TBI reported Trisha Luttrell is missing and has a known medical condition. She is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 64 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

🚨 An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued for 10-year-old Trisha Luttrell on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. She has a known medical condition.



If you have seen Trisha, call the Bedford Co. SO at 931-968-3232 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/8OnDsJX39y — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 11, 2021

Trisha was last seen in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and pink and silver slide sandals with silver mermaid sequins. There is no known direction of travel.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-3232 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.