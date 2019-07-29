Employee changes, $4M in renovations coming to Browns Mill Rd. Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has learned big changes and upgrades are coming to an area Walmart.

The store on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City is expected to undergo a $4 million dollar renovation.

Company officials said this is part of a bigger plan to renovate stores across the state.

You may recall Bristol, Tennessee’s Walmart just hosted a grand re-opening ceremony after store renovations.

This is all a part of Walmarts plan to spend $77 million on store renovations in Tennessee this year.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant spoke with the Browns Mill store manager to find out more about where customers will be able to see those renovations unfold inside the store.

For the Browns Mill Road location, this means new concrete flooring, new fixtures, and condensing the automotive, sporting goods, and hardware areas into one service counter.

Store manager, Keith Davidson, says this will help provide efficiency and low wait times to customers.

“We’re making a big investment in Tennessee with the remodels, and again it’s all based around innovation and customer experience. When innovations come out Walmart really wants to be the leader in innovation but it’s all built around that shopping experience,” said Davidson.

News Channel 11 learned while there won’t be a change in the number of associates at the store, there will be positions that evolve.

Company officials said they plan to move store employees around as shopping habits evolve, moving some employees to work as self-checkout assistants and personal shoppers.

“Even with the self-checkouts, people are not losing their jobs. They’re able to actually to go maybe greater opportunities and they’re learning more in the store. We actually did not cut hours or lose associates. A lot of our associates transferred to those self-checkout positions or they did go into other areas of the store. ”

Kingsport’s Walmart on Fort Henry Drive is also on the list to receive these types of renovations.