Emory & Henry’s Experience will be Crucial for Tough Schedule

Six teams on the docket for the Wasps had .500 or better records last season

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) Emory and Henry kicked off last season winning their first two games, but hit a couple bumps along the road before finishing out the year with a 4-5 record.

Last season marked the Wasps second-straight losing year, but the squad from Emory has plenty of returning talent. Junior quarterback Hunter Taylor was the starter in 2018, along with being the second leading rusher. Emory and Henry’s defense also features three of the top five leading tacklers from last season.

Head coach Curt Newsome said this type of experience is key if his team wants to start off this season like they did in 2018.

“Improved over last year for sure, I think we got some very good leadership,” Newsom said. “We’re going to have to get out of the blocks, we got a very tough schedule on the front end.”

Senior wide receiver Derrick Yates, who was the second-leading receiver in 2018 with 643 yards and 10 touchdowns said the Wasps are ready for the challenge that awaits them.

“I like having the bye week right before Macon, that’ll probably help us, but yeah we have a pretty tough schedule, especially in the first couple of weeks, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Yates said.

Emory and Henry kick off the season hosting North Carolina Wesleyan.