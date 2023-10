EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Volleyball Team (7-11, 3-7 SAC) picked up its third South Atlantic Conference win of the year on Tuesday evening with a 3-1 victory over Coker University (2-17, 0-12 SAC). The Wasps earned the win by scores of 26-28, 25-14, 32-30 and 25-17. Emory & Henry makes the trip to South Carolina Friday, October 20 to take on the Trojans of Anderson (S.C.) University. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..