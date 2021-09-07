Emilee Whitehead is this week’s Educator of the Week.

Elizabethton, Tenn. (WJHL) A passion for piano and all things musical lead Emilee Whitehead to the classroom and now the Elizabethton native is hitting all the right notes as she grows the next generation of musicians at Harold McCormick Elementary. (Sounds of students playing the recorder)

From the very first notes on the recorder, all the way to Friday nights with the Betsy band, Emilee Whitehead has waved her musical influence on students.

“It’s amazing to be a feeder program to the band and all the awards that they have won. It’s a neat thing to get to watch the band on Friday Nights and see some former students for sure.,” Said Emilee Whitehead.

Whitehead has spent her entire 12 years career teaching music at Harold McCorrmick Elementary. She’s a product of the Elizabethton school system and her dedication to the next generation of musicians is evident every day.

“She’s phenomenal at what she does because she has a passion. about the fine arts and she has a clear understanding of how that relates to academic progress,” Said Harold McCormick Principal Eric Wampler

That progress comes from a process that starts the very first year they walk in school

“It’s so near to see the process from kindergartners just singing to keeping a steady beat to playing an instrument by the time they leave its’ just amazing,” Said Whitehead.

Thanks to the amazing musical talent of Mrs. Whitehead herself.

“it’s very rewarding,” Said Whitehead.

Congratulations to Emilee Whtehead. This week’s Educator of the Week. Kasey Marler Newschannel 11 ABC Tri-Cities.