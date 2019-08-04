Carter County Recycling Center damaged in Saturday night fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews were able to extinguish a fire at the Carter County Recycling Center Saturday.

According to dispatch, crews responded to the fire around 6 o’clock Saturday evening.

Dispatch says fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and contain it to the office space inside the building.

While there is some significant damage – we’re told it could have been much worse.

“They made a great knock down, they saved the rest of the building, it probably damaged 50-60 foot of the roof, burnt the office up, completely burnt the office up and just a few pieces of equipment inside but, did get any of our major equipment, just a couple of pieces,” Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said roughly 25% of the roof was damaged, but they were able to save the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.