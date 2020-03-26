1  of  3
Breaking News
Veterans test positive for COVID-19 at Quillen VA Medical Center, Bristol clinic SCSO: Man charged with murder in November 2019 death of step-grandfather Angela Boswell arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

Emergency cash program launches to help TN families unemployed or losing income due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- An application launched Thursday to provide emergency cash assistance for Tennessee families facing unemployment or loss of income due to COVID-19. The new financial aid program comes from the TN Department of Human Services as the state sees a record spike in unemployment claims.

To qualify for assistance, families have to have been employed as of March 11th and have since lost employment. Families who lost at least 50% of earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency are also eligible.

“This is for families. It’s for pregnant women. It’s for those families who have experienced a tremendous loss of employment, or a reduction of hours they were not anticipating as a result specifically of COVID-19,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle Barnes.

Families can apply for up to two months of payment. This could be between $500-$1,000 depending on household size.

Applicants must meet other requirements for the program. Families must have a child under 18 or a pregnant woman, a valid Social Security Number, and must not have resources over $2,000. Additionally, gross and/or unearned monthly income also can’t exceed 85% of the state median income.

Barnes said that from the time they apply, it should take families around ten days to receive an EBT card in the mail.

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services told News Channel 11 enrollment for the program will be open through May 29th.

On Thursday the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce announced an increase of more than 36,000 unemployment claims filed in a week. Governor Bill Lee addressed the unprecedented numbers at a press conference.

“Now put that in perspective, the week before, we received 2,700 new unemployment claims. [We received] 39,000 this past week. That is a 1300% spike in unemployment,” Lee said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss