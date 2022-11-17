ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — That time of year is just about here again, so grab a pair of skates and hit the ice with family and friends at Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink.

Ticket sales launch on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the rink opens on Nov. 26. Skate by the Doe is located at Covered Bridge Park.

City officials say that the rink will double in size compared to last year’s skating area.

Skate by the Doe offers private rentals for birthday celebrations, photo opportunities and group events. Those interested can call 423-547-6441 for more information.

The 2022-23 rink partners and sponsors include Carter County Bank; Elizabethton Parks and Recreation; Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce; Farmers Insurance; Milligan University; Main Street Elizabethton; Life Care Center of Elizabethton; Snap-On; Blackburn, Childers and Seagal CPAS; and Assured Insurance Consultants.