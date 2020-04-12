Elizabethton welcomes home long-time resident Danny Smith

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For over 40 years Dr. Danny Smith has been on the sidelines for the Elizabethton football games and other athletic events given he’s the schools physical therapist.

Smith has been able to help out athletes and community members in need, but a couple months ago he’s the one who needed the assistance. The doctor was diagnosed with Peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and spent over 50 days in Houston treating the cancer. Smith was discharged on Thursday and the community has supported the doctor through the whole process.

“Just the community has wrapped their arms around him and our family. Loved us, supported us, prayed for us,” Smith’s daughter Tracey said. “We never dreamed he would go through his treatments and do so well and be back to us by Easter.”

Tracey’s brother Justin echoed his sisters emotions.

“It was definitely an expected shock. In the back of your mind you always hope and pray for that, ultimately when things are out of your hands, you just got to let go and let God,” Justin said.

The community gave back to the Smith family by having a parade in the street that featured cars stopping to give their congratulations and displayed signs. Both siblings knew this meant a lot not only to Danny, but the whole Smith household.

“A very emotional, a very loving day. It’s nice to give back to them who’ve given us so much for so long,” Justin said. “If you give back to the community they will give it back 10 fold.”

Tracey knows this a boost of confidence for her father and this event will continue to motivate him to get back to his normal health.

“We are so blessed with friends that have reached out wanting to help us, wanting to be part of this welcome home event for dad,” Tracey said. “He’s a new man, he’s whole again.”