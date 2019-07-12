Elizabethton votes to end contract with Iris Glen; hopes to use Carter County Landfill

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton officials are deciding to stay closer to home for their solid waste collection needs.

Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander told News Channel 11 the city council voted last night to stop using the Iris Glen landfill in Johnson City.

The city will now look at using the transfer station at the Carter County Landfill for the city’s solid waste collection.

Officials say the move will help with cost savings.

But the move is not official just yet. The Carter County Commission will have to approve the contract during Monday’s commission meeting.

The landfill talks have been part of the county’s ongoing budget meetings.

Commissioners will also hold a public hearing on the county’s 2019/2020 budget on Monday at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse. The commission meeting will follow the public hearing.