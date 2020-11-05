Elizabethton Vietnam veteran now receiving the dental care he needs free of charge

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Vietnam War veteran who was wounded twice on the front lines is receiving a special gift just before Veterans Day.

Dayton Stout has been in need of various dental care, including extracting teeth, bone grafting, dentures, and implant surgery.

On Thursday, Stout began receiving the care he has been needing courtesy of Dr. Terry Brown of Affordable Dentures, who is providing the services free of charge.

“The financial part is a big help, but to me it’s more, it’s done more of an emotional help for me,” Stout said. “I mean it’s given me hope.”

“Dayton became very emotional when we talked to him about it and shared with him what we were going to do, and frankly I did as well, because it’s very close to my heart,” Brown said.

Stout will undergo procedures over the next four months before his new smile is finished.

He told News Channel 11 that the compassion shown by Dr. Brown has helped erase some of the memories of negative responses he and other veterans received when they returned home from Vietnam.