Elizabethton small businesses look ahead to holidays during pandemic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton holds an annual Christmas open house in November, but this year some store owners feared it wasn’t going to happen due to COVID-19.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant shares how local businesses are now preparing for a different type of holiday season.

“When COVID started, it really put a damper on everybody’s business I think, and with ours it went way down,” explained Jane Mullins, the owner of the Peddler’s Cart.

The Peddler’s Cart in downtown Elizabethton was one of many businesses that had to close its doors when COVID-19 first hit the Tri-Cities.

“When we were closed for two or three months there he didn’t even charge us rent,” said Mullins. “So that was great, and if it hadn’t been for that we wouldn’t have been able to stay open.”

Now they’re back open for business, but Mullins says without loyal customers, that might not have been the case.

“If it wasn’t for our regulars and for our customers, I don’t know how we would do it,” said Mullins.

The Peddlers Cart and other stores are hopeful business will pick back up since the holidays are right around the corner, and they’re hoping this Christmas open house does the trick.

“This is an annual event where everybody just comes down and everybody opens on Sunday and just welcomes the public to come in and take a look,” said manager of the Secret Garden, Neena Swigert. “It does get people in the holiday spirit more, and it lets everybody come in and get some different ideas even if they aren’t purchasing anything today.”

Catlin Brewer is an Elizabethton resident and said she’s doing her part by helping the local economy by only shopping at small businesses.

“The only Christmas presents I am buying are locally made, or my kids will make them,” explained Brewer. “I just think it’s important to support our economy, especially with the things that are happening.”