Elizabethton restaurant closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Owners of J’s Corner in Elizabethton announced on Facebook that the restaurant will be closed for at least a week due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a Facebook post, restaurant owners said that a customer who visited the restaurant on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and they decided to close the restaurant after consulting with the Carter County Health Department.

“We are doing this with our customers and employees’ health in mind because it is the right thing to do,” restaurant owners wrote in the post.

Owners estimated that the restaurant will reopen on Oct. 19, and in the meantime, employees will work to deep clean and sterilize the restaurant.