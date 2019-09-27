Elizabethton police officers cleared in shooting which left suspect dead; back on duty

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Elizabethton Police officers have been cleared for their involvement in the September shooting which left a suspect dead.

According to District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, Officer James Deese and Officer Jesse Richardson of the Elizabethton Police department responded to a call of a suspicious person in the Academy Street area.

When they arrived, the man ran, leading to a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, the man, later identified as Jeffrey Gibble, fell on the ground.

PREVIOUS STORY: TBI at scene of officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton

According to Baldwin, Officer Deese attempted to restrain the suspect. At that time, Gibble fired shots at the officers.

Officers returned fire, hitting Gibble.

Gibble would later die at a local hospital.

RELATED STORY: Elizabethton woman says bullets from officer-involved shooting entered her home

“I met with the TBI Agent earlier this week concerning this incident and also spoke with Chief Jason Shaw of the Elizabethton Police Department,” Baldwin wrote in a statement. “After reviewing the evidence and TBI case file, there is no evidence to warrant any criminal activity on the part of the officers involved. This is a tragic situation and resulted in death.”

According to Chief Jason Shaw, both officers are back on duty.