ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton Police are involved in a standoff in the 600 block of Blevins Avenue.

According to Chief Jason Shaw, officers were called to the home in reference to a welfare check.

Shaw told News Channel 11 that now, they are trying to establish contact with the individual inside the home.

You should avoid the area if possible.

A News Channel 11 crew is on the way to this developing story. Check back here and to the WJHL Facebook page for updates.