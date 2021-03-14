Elizabethton Police Department to move buildings

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) will move into a new building beginning March 16-17.

The department’s new location will be at 511 E. F St across the parking lot beside the current EPD building.

During the two-day transition, 911 and dispatch calls won’t be affected.

Those who need to retrieve police reports or visit the department should call ahead at 423-542-4141 to avoid delays.

Police report requests can also be made by emailing reports@elizabeththonpolice.org.