Elizabethton Police Department renovations could include purchase of dentist building

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Elizabethton is moving forward with renovations to the city’s police department.

It could now include the purchase of the dentist building next door.

The city has already been in talks to move the criminal investigation division from the city’s library basement to the former “Ritchie’s” building, but after Dr. George Zorawski retired last December, City Manager Daniel Estes has been looking at the cost effectiveness of also purchasing that building to renovate.

“It was an opportunity that came knocking for us,” said Estes.

City manager Daniel Estes said that the original plans to renovate the Elizabethton Police Department not only included the relocation of the criminal investigation division to the former “Ritchie’s” building, but also a possible addition to the rear of the current police department building.

After comparing costs, Estes said purchasing the dentist office and renovating that facility would save the city a net cost of $45,000, rather than adding to the back of the current police building.

“The size of the dentist building will work to replace the need for the new construction on the rear of the building,” said Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw.

At last month’s City Council meeting, Estes was authorized to negotiate with Dr. George Zorawski and his real estate agent for a purchase price for the building, which amounted to $90,000.

Estes says the renovations to the dentist office will add needed space to the Elizabethton Police Department while also allowing for the opportunity to update and expand some of the restroom facilities.

He also said the final price tag will incorporate those changes, along with the renovations to the “Ritchie’s” building.

“The current police department renovation is roughly $2 million for the construction phase,” said Estes.

As reported in March, during their last budget cycle, the Elizabethton City Council voted to allocate $1 million of bond proceeds to renovate the old “Ritchie’s” building.

“I’m excited this project is moving forward,” said Shaw.

The next phase of the project would be to receive approval to purchase the building.

That is on the City Council’s agenda on August 8th.