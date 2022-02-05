Elizabethton participates in TN Songwriters week

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The qualifying round for the Tennessee Songwriters week was held on Saturday at the Bonnie Kate theatre.

Aspiring artists took the stage and sang their own original songs.

“There’s so much talent here. We were very honored to be chosen by the department of tourism to be a host because our acoustics are so good,” said Volunteer and Treasurer at Bonnie Kate theatre Rachel McCann.

The winners tonight were Nathan Hardin, Sandra Lambert, Travis O’Quinn and Caleb Bailey. Alternate winners were Ron Thomas and Tom Stetler.

The winning contestants will now advance to the second round and the top finalist will travel to Nashville for the final competition.